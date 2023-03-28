The New Orleans Pelicans (38-37) visit the Golden State Warriors (39-37) on Tuesday night! Action tips off at 10:00 p.m. ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Pelicans-Warriors prediction, pick, and how to watch.

New Orleans has won five straight to improve to eighth place in the Western Conference. The Pelicans covered 49% of their games while 52% went under the projected point total. Golden State has won three of their last four and sits in seventh place in the West. The Warriors covered 47% of their games while 56% went over. This will be the fourth and final meeting between the conference foes. New Orleans holds a 2-1 advantage thus far although Golden State won the most recent matchup, 108-99 earlier this month.

Here are the Pelicans-Warriors NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Pelicans-Warriors Odds

New Orleans Pelicans: +8.5 (-114)

Golden State Warriors: -8.5 (-106)

Over: 234.5 (-110)

Under: 234.5 (-110)

How To Watch Pelicans vs. Warriors

TV: TNT, NBCS Bay Area

Stream: TNT live

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET/ 7:00 p.m. PT

Why The Pelicans Could Cover The Spread

New Orleans seems to have figured it out after a rough stretch that threatened to knock them out of the playoff picture. The Pelicans have won five straight games – all by double-digits. That includes a pair of 30-point wins as New Orleans is firing on all cylinders right now. As a result, they have a great chance to cover as sizable underdogs thanks to their strong two-way play. The Pelicans have allowed just 97.4 PPG over their last five games while they’ve averaged 121.1 PPG themselves. New Orleans has done an incredible job moving the ball over that span, averaging 30.4 APG.

The Pelicans have gotten most of their production from four main guys over their five-game win streak. First and foremost, forward Brandon Ingram has been sensational, averaging 29.8 PPG, 5.4 RPG, and 8.6 APG. He’s shooting 54% from the floor over that span while draining 45% of his threes. Ingram has had his way with the Warriors this season, averaging 25.7 PPG on 50% shooting in three prior meetings.

Ingram is hardly the only player on a hot streak right now, as both CJ McCollum and Trey Murphy have averaged over 19 points per game. McCollum has been a contributor up and down the box score, chipping in 5.0 RPG, 5.6 APG, and 1.8 steals per game over their winning streak. He’s had no issues with the Warriors this season, averaging 20 PPG while shooting 43% from deep in three prior matchups with Golden State. Trey Murphy has been nearly as impressive of late. Murphy has been lights-out from beyond the arc, averaging 4.2 threes per game while shooting 46% from deep.

The X-factor for the Pelicans tonight is big man Jonas Valanciunas. The burly center has averaged 17.4 PPG and 16 RPG over their last five games as he has dominated the paint. Considering the Warriors have been vulnerable to opposing big men this season, expect Valanciunas to continue his run of production again tonight.

Why The Warriors Could Cover The Spread

Golden State suffered a rare home loss in their most recent outing but they maintain one of the best home records in the league at 30-8. While their road woes are concerning from a futures perspective, their strong home record bodes well for their chances of covering tonight. They already took down the Pelicans by nine the last time they came to town and that was without Steph Curry. With Curry back in the fold, the Warriors have a great chance to cover tonight thanks to their prolific offense. Golden State averages 118.2 PPG this season – the second-highest mark in the league. While the Pelicans do boast a top-10 defense, the Warriors’ elite passing and shooting gives them an excellent chance to blow them out of the water.

With Steph injured for their most recent meeting with New Orleans, Klay Thompson stepped up in a major way and led the team with 27 points. He nailed four triples in the win – just a typical day at the office for the sharpshooter. Thompson has been dialed in from deep since the All-Star break, averaging 22.3 PPG and 4.4 threes per game. Having hit 11 threes across his last two games, expect Klay to be firing early and often tonight.

Although Steph missed has missed all three meetings with the Pelicans this season, he is undoubtedly the X-factor tonight now that he is healthy. Steph finds himself in the midst of arguably his greatest statistical season ever. For the year, he averages 29.4 PPG, 6.3 APG, and 4.8 threes per game while shooting 50% overall and 43% from deep. Coming off a rare off-night from three, expect Curry to right the ship and get back to his usual dominance tonight.

Final Pelicans-Warriors Prediction & Pick

While the Warriors are a wagon at home, the Pelicans’ strong play of late gives me confidence in them keeping things relatively close tonight.

Final Pelicans-Warriors Prediction & Pick: New Orleans Pelicans +8.5 (-114)