Gary Payton II's latest injury comes at a bad time for the Warriors.

The Golden State Warriors played one of their best games of the season when they needed it most. Coming off an ugly three-game losing streak that sparked another starting lineup change and Steve Kerr publicly and privately calling out his team's collective “grit,” the Warriors roared back from an early deficit on Tuesday night at Chase Center to beat the Orlando Magic 121-115.

Stephen Curry led the way for Golden State, forcefully breaking out of a mini slump with 36 points, six assists and four steals on 12-of-20 shooting, including several highlight-reel pull-up triples. Six other Warriors also reached double-figures, including Jonathan Kuminga and Klay Thompson, who's yeoman's work defending Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero helped the home team gain some separation after intermission.

Most notable among several rotation changes for Golden State on Tuesday was Gary Payton II entering as Kerr's first sub off the bench in both the first and second half. Providing the Dubs with his typical jolt of energy and activity, Payton finished with just two points and four rebounds on 1-of-5 shooting in just over 10 minutes of action.

Why did Payton play so sparingly despite his obvious tangible and intangible impact, as evidenced by his +10 plus-minus? He left for good with 3:49 left in the third quarter, sidelined due to a hamstring injury.

Kerr addressed Payton's status after the game.

“I don't know anything. I feel bad for him more than anything,” he said. “Feel bad for us, too, but mainly for him. He's been out whatever it is—four, five weeks—worked hard to get back to this point. He makes such a big impact for us, so fingers crossed that he's not out for too long.”

Gary Payton II's injury could be major blow to Warriors

Gary Payton II has been in and out of the lineup throughout 2023-24, missing the last month of play due to a calf strain before returning for Saturday's loss to the Dallas Mavericks. His absence loomed especially large for Golden State due to it coinciding with Draymond Green's indefinite suspension, robbing the team of its two best, most versatile and most disruptive defenders.

Kerr rolled out many staggered lineups against the Magic that prioritized athleticism and defense around two of Curry, Thompson, Chris Paul and Brandin Podziemski. Payton's all-court defensive mettle, quick halfcourt decision-making and transition prowess loomed especially large in that environment, imbuing the Dubs with active vigor on both ends that brought the home crowd to its feet. There's simply no replacing what he gives Golden State.

It's possible Payton's latest tissue injury won't keep him out as long as his last one. Either way, Payton spending more time on the training table instead of the court going forward will make it impossible for Kerr to find the on-court continuity and chemistry for which he's been searching since the season tipped off.