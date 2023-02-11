As if the frenzy brought about by the NBA trade deadline wasn’t enough. Right now, the Golden State Warriors and the Portland Trail Blazers are in the midst of a real conundrum after news broke that Gary Payton II has failed his physical with the Warriors. Apparently, GP2 has a long-standing injury that the Blazers failed to disclose to the Dubs during the trade. This has now put the entire four-team trade in jeopardy.

NBA Twitter was fired up by this news — and understandably so. The glaring question that has been raised pertains to how the Blazers could have overlooked such an important fact during their trade negotiations. Moreover, have they been forcing Payton to play through this concerning injury over the past few months?

Blazers' training staff were pushing GP2 to play through injury with Toradol shots, per @ShamsCharania, @anthonyVslater Warriors weren't told he was injured at the time of the trade pic.twitter.com/eYCSMEkRKe — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 11, 2023

Gary Payton II played in a game the night before the deadline. I know that injury had been a thing for Payton for a while, but how bad was it to pop as a three-month thing now, but didn't keep him out two nights ago? Very odd situation. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) February 11, 2023

Don’t forget, Portland’s medical staff cleared Gary Payton to play and Chauncey Billups said it’s all mental. Unbelievable. pic.twitter.com/WESp9nbl9f — Jon Asaad (@jaynbablog) February 11, 2023

"The Warriors have been pretty upset today about the whole situation…They made this deal for a 'win-now' player. That 'win-now' player can not play now and they didn't know that before they made the deal." – @anthonyVslater on the Gary Payton II trade (via @DamonAndRatto). — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) February 11, 2023

This is a terrible situation. Reports suggest that Gary Payton II could be out for two-to-three months because of this injury. The Warriors traded for him with the objective of bringing in some immediate help to their squad this season. As it turns out, Payton might not be even to play for the remainder of the campaign.

The ball is on the Warriors’ court right now. Depending on how they choose to act now that this information has been brought to light, this entire deal could completely fall apart. This means that the Detroit Pistons and the Atlanta Hawks could also be affected by this stunning development.

However this plays out, it’s hard to imagine a scenario wherein the Blazers come out of this unscathed.