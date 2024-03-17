The Golden State Warriors won two championships with superstar Kevin Durant in the Bay Area as Stephen Curry and Steve Kerr's team dominated when it mattered most. One former NBA player who did not have nearly the same level of success is Gilbert Arenas, who has become a well liked NBA analyst post-playing career.
Arenas called Durant's time with the Warriors a “sacrifice” and added that it helped to completely change the legacies of noteworthy Warriors stars.
Arenas' comments came prior to injury updates on Curry and Draymond Green prior to the Dubs' Saturday showdown with the Los Angeles Lakers. Lakers stars Anthony Davis and LeBron James also got updates.
According to the man known as ‘Agent Zero,' the Warriors might not have beaten LeBron James' Cavaliers back in the day if Durant hadn't been involved.
Arenas Speaks Out on Durant With Warriors
Durant's time with the Warriors was memorable for many reasons. The Warriors transformed into an even more elite team than they already were and had little trouble dispatching the Cavs in the NBA Finals. According to Isiah Thomas and Gilbert Arenas, most people don't realize what a huge role ‘KD' actually played.
Shannon Sharpe: “[Isiah Thomas didn't] lie. But the part that he left out also saved [Kevin Durant’s] legacy.”
Gilbert Arenas: “Draymond [Green] said… 'They wouldn’t have beat the Cavs if KD didn’t [go to the Warriors].'” 🤔
Fans React to Arenas, Thomas Comments
Fans were quite riled up in the comments section, during a time when an ex-KD teammate tore into JJ Redick over his comments on Durant being underappreciated. Durant won titles with the Warriors in 2017 and 2018.
“No way folks genuinely think a 73-9 team was going downhill because they didn't win back-to-back championships,” one fan said.
“No dynasty without KD and no champions for KD without Golden State. Everyone wins,” another fan added.