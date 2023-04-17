Once one of the NBA’s foremost marksmen, Gilbert Arenas is now perhaps the league’s most incendiary takes-man. The host of the No Chill With Gil podcast, Arenas has become the center of a mini media ecosystem, disseminating his takes across viral clips on YouTube, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok. This is Gil’s Arena and we’re all just living in it. On a recent appearance on the I AM A ATHLETE podcast, Arenas unleashed yet another hot take, saying that he was a better player when he was 25 years-old than Steph Curry was for the Warriors at the same age.

“If you stop me at 25,” Arenas said, “Steph ain’t f**king with me. Because you gotta stop him at 25 too—there aren’t three championships. [At that point] he’s only a one or two-time All-Star.”

While it may seem outrageous to compare a top two point guard in the history of basketball to a podcaster, Arenas is actually probably right. From 2004 to 2007 (his ages 23 to 25 seasons), Gilbert Arenas was one of the very best players in the league, making three consecutive All-NBA teams and averaging 27.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 5.7 assists over that span. Conversely, the Warriors’ star didn’t quite reach those same heights, making just one All-NBA team by the time he was 25 and not cracking 25 points per game until he was 27.

“At 25, there are no three championships,” Arenas continues, “there’s only a one-time All-Star; I’m a three-time All-Star, three-time All-NBA player by the age of 25…there’s only a few guys who were three-time All-NBA by the age of 25 years old. But you gotta stop [the comparison] at 25. If we’re saying ever, I’m not f**king with Steph, I’m not in no class as Steph Curry and them.”