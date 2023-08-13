Add another familiar name to the growing list of veterans vying for the Golden State Warriors' final roster spot. Glenn Robinson III will participate in an upcoming group workout with the Warriors alongside fellow free agents, according to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype.

Robinson III has been out of the league for over two years, last playing with the Sacramento Kings in 2020-21. He played the best basketball of his career in Golden State the previous season, averaging 12.9 points and 4.7 rebounds per game while shooting 48.1% from the field and 40.0% on three-pointers. The Warriors, in the midst of a wasted season without injured Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, traded Robinson and Alec Burks to the Philadelphia 76ers at the deadline in exchange for three second-round picks.

Golden State is just one of several teams to express interest in Robinson amid his NBA comeback hopes. The 29-year-old believes he's now better equipped to help a contender than ever, gaining valuable perspective on his approach to the game and overall work ethic during his time away from the league.

“I think if I was a general manager of an NBA team — the question that I've gotten is like, ‘Hey, we know that you can play, we know your abilities, but how much do you want it? Are you willing to be as aggressive as possible to help us succeed? My answer to both is, yes,” Robinson told Grant Afseth of Dallas Basketball.com earlier this summer.

“I learned that by the growth and maturity that I've had to go through throughout the past two seasons while making this comeback,” he continued. “I think it's really time to just give it my all, and seeing where the league is now, like I say, what I'm able to bring to the table, I think is more valuable than ever.”

Golden State plans to leave one roster spot open in 2023-24, saving owner Joe Lacob millions in luxury-tax savings. Lester Quinones and Jerome Robinson are already set to battle for the Dubs' 14th and final roster slot in training camp alongside yet-to-be-named veterans, while Robinson will join Harry Giles III, Juan Toscano-Anderson, Trey Burke, Kent Bazemore, Tony Snell and Dion Waiters in free agent workouts leading up to late September.