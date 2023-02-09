The Golden State Warriors released a Steph Curry injury update prior to Thursday’s NBA Trade Deadline, per Warriors PR on Twitter.

“Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, who suffered partial tears to his superior tibiofibular ligaments and interosseous membrane as well as a contusion to his left lower leg on February 4 vs. Dallas, will be re-evaluated after the All-Star break.”

Steph Curry has enjoyed an All-Star caliber 2022-2023 campaign. The Warriors’ point guard has played a pivotal role in keeping Golden State afloat amid their otherwise mediocre season. Curry is averaging over 29 points per game on 49.5 percent field goal and 43 percent three-point shooting for the Warriors. He’s also dishing out over 6 assists per contest for good measure.

This injury update is the first news we’ve heard on Steph Curry since it was revealed that he was expected to miss several weeks. That timetable provided an idea of how long he would be out, but there still was uncertainty surrounding the overall timeline.

The Warriors made a few moves ahead of the NBA trade deadline on Thursday. However, the most notable move ahead of the deadline was the Brooklyn Nets-Phoenix Suns Kevin Durant blockbuster trade. That move, along with the Nets-Dallas Mavericks Kyrie Irving deal, completely shifted the dynamic of the league.

The Dubs ultimately traded James Wiseman and could still make more moves before the trade deadline comes to an end. We will continue to monitor and provide updates on the Warriors as well as injury reports in regards to Steph Curry.