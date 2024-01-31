The Warriors will have to find a way to win without Klay Thompson in the lineup.

The Golden State Warriors are amid preparations for their cross-conference battle against Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers. The Warriors will be undermanned, as they received a grim Klay Thompson injury report update.

Klay Thompson will miss the Warriors-76ers game after a new injury report

Thompson has been ruled out of Tuesday night's matchup due to illness, per Warriors PR. Hopefully, his ailment is not too serious and he can make a speedy return to the court.

The sharpshooting veteran has not had his best year. Yet, he remains vital to Golden State's attack. Thompson averages 17.6 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game through the first part of the 2023-24 season. In addition, the 33-year-old shoots a blazing 91% at the free throw line.

The Warriors will lean on Steph Curry and Andrew Wiggins for additional offense in Thompson's absence.

Curry is coming off a steaming 46-point performance in Golden State's double-overtime loss against the Los Angeles Lakers. Thus, the superstar guard should have no problems taking on an increased load.

Meanwhile, Wiggins is having a career-low scoring season, but he notched 22 points in Saturday's loss. He is an x-factor who the 76ers will have to keep tabs on.

Philadelphia is on the second night of a back-to-back after a stunning defeat to the Portland Trail Blazers. The Sixers will be hungry for a win against the undermanned Warriors. Golden State needs to lock in on both sides of the ball to have a chance at victory.

The Dubs look to improve their Western Conference standing and work towards getting back into the playoff conversation with their matchup in San Francisco.