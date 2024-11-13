There's been a lot made about Dallas Maverick sharpshooter Klay Thompson's return to play against the Golden State Warriors. Some of it is good, like the Warriors' “Salute to Captain Klay” giveaway to celebrate his return. Some of it is bad, like Thompson's response to not really keeping in touch with his former teammates. Regardless, upon Thompson's entrance in the Warriors' Chase Center, they gave the 12-year NBA veteran his proper due.

To be fair, Draymond Green didn't have kind words about Thompson coming back, although perhaps he's leaning into his role as the team villain and making light of any possible tension.

“I wasn't going to, but now I'm going to run through his chest. That's where that whole thing came from. Obviously, we all love Klay, but to love Klay is to also know that he's going to come in there and try to murder us.”

The 5-5 Mavericks will look to end a two-game losing streak tonight against the Warriors as part of the league's NBA Cup.

Life after Klay Thompson is looking bright for Warriors

The Warriors have climbed up to No. 2 in the latest NBA Power Rankings from ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel.

“Stephen Curry's return to the court resulted in wins over both the Celtics and Thunder this past week. Golden State is the only team in the league that currently ranks inside the top five in offensive and defensive rating, proving that their success isn't just shooting threes like it's nothing. This team's identity has been built on defense, and that was proven in their wins over two teams many project to win their respective conferences.

Between Buddy Hield's red-hot start from three-point range and Jonathan Kuminga's willingness to thrive off the bench, the Warriors should be considered the best team in the West right now.”

Kyrie Irving wants Thompson to enjoy the moment during his game against the Warriors.

“I’m excited for him. I want him to be present as much as possible and to really receive the love and the flowers he deserves,” Irving said. It’s gonna be one of those games tonight. I can feel it.”

Thompson won four NBA titles with the Warriors in 2015, 2017, 2018 and 2022. The five-time All-Star will certainly see his name in the rafters of Chase Center in the future and eventually be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame off the back of his accomplishments in Golden State. The 34-year-old is sixth all-time in career three-pointers (2,510).