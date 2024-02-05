The Warriors latest injury updates to key players.

The Golden State Warriors have been struggling this season, causing some to ponder if this is the final demise of the Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green dynasty. The team is barely keeping afloat in the play-in race, but would it really be beneficial for them for that to be their outcome this season? On the injury front, the Warriors did get a little boost this weekend with the return of Moses Moody to the lineup as per Anthony Slater of The Athletic. This announcement comes as Andrew Wiggins still remains doubtful for the Warriors game against the Brooklyn Nets on Monday.

Moses Moody is cleared to return for the Warriors tomorrow night in Brooklyn. Extra wing depth for the Warriors at a time they need it. Andrew Wiggins is doubtful. Dario Saric is probable. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) February 4, 2024

Moses Moody has missed the last nine games for the Warriors as he's been dealing with a foot injury. Andrew Wiggins first suffered a reported foot injury during the team's last game against the Atlanta Hawks. It's not clear yet how many games he might miss but it's safe to say he'll probably be out against the Nets.

Moody has been playing well this season. He's played in 34 games, including four starts at around 18 minutes per game. He's been averaging a career-high 8.7 points per game and 3.1 rebounds with splits of 48.2 percent shooting from the field, 35.8 percent shooting from the three point line and 78.9 percent shooting from the free throw line.

Wiggins on the other hand has not been playing consistently this season. He's been averaging a career-low 12.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists with splits of 43.7 percent shooting from the field, 31.1 percent shooting from the three point line and 71.7 percent shooting from the free throw line.