By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

Much has been said about the Golden State Warriors teaching the Memphis Grizzlies a lesson on Christmas Day, but that victory gets even sweeter for Dub Nation when considering the story about how the Grizzlies apparently favored watching the Boston Celtics game against the Milwaukee Bucks in the locker room during pregame instead of consuming more Warriors videos (via Colin Ward-Henninger of CBS Sports).

In the visiting locker room before games, most teams play a steady loop of the opponent’s highlights, including scouting notes, on whatever monitor they can get their hands on. Prior to the Grizzlies’ marquee Christmas Day matchup against the Warriors, however, the Golden State scouting video was relegated to a laptop with its screen tilted heavily toward the floor. Instead, the Memphis players had their eyes glued to a TV showing a live feed of … the Boston Celtics.

The Warriors would ultimately blow the Grizzlies out of the water, scoring a 123-109 win at home. Jordan Poole led the way for Golden State, which did not have the injured pair of Stephen Curry and Andrew Wiggins, scoring 32 points before getting ejected out of the contest in the fourth quarter. Klay Thompson chipped in 24 points on a salty 8-for-25 shooting from the field but helped greatly in containing the Grizzlies’ attack. Memphis shot just 41.5 percent from the floor and committed 13 turnovers to just 10 by the Warriors.

The Warriors aren’t winning a lot of games this season, as they’re just 16-18 after the win over Memphis, but Golden State is still that bear teams shouldn’t be unnecessarily poking.