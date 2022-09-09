Warriors officially add Klay Thompson’s older brother to coaching staff

No wonder Klay Thompson is on “cloud nine.” The Golden State Warriors star celebrated winning a fourth championship with not just an epic, fun-filled summer, but the first healthy offseason of training he’s had since 2018. No doubt improving Thompson’s mood even further as the 2022-23 season fast approaches? His older brother, Mychel, has been officially added to the Warriors’ staff.

Golden State announced a series of additions and promotions within its basketball operations department on Friday, including Mychel Thompson as the team’s video coordinator.

Warriors Announce Basketball Operations Promotions & Additions pic.twitter.com/MV1pbntlQf — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) September 9, 2022

Mychel Thompson, 34, has spent ample time around the Warriors in recent years, including as a volunteer in 2021-22 while aiding his younger brother’s final recovery from two-and-a-half seasons lost due to injury. He played an active role in team-wide player development, also sitting in on coaches meetings after other team staffers, including director of player affairs Shaun Livingston, suggested to Kerr that Thompson assume additional responsibilities.

Mychel Thompson played college basketball at Pepperdine, averaging 14.6 points per game as a senior in 2010-11. He went on to play professional basketball in both the G-League and overseas, a career that included two separate stops with the G-League’s Santa Cruz Warriors. The 6’7 wing played for Santa Cruz from 2013-14 to 2016-17, averaging a career-high 14.2 points per game in 2014-15.

“He’s still in great shape. He can still play five-on-five with the guys,” Klay Thompson said of his brother in June, per Ann Killion of the San Francisco Chronicle. “Hopefully, he can parlay this into a coaching gig one day because he’s so good at teaching. He’s got a great spirit about him. Guys really love his presence.”

Basketball has always been a family affair for the Thompsons. What a pleasure for Klay and Mychel they get to experience their love for the game together, both playing pivotal roles as Golden State defends its title.

