The Golden State Warriors are in full support of the San Francisco 49ers

Stephen Curry put on a show against the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday. Finishing with 37 points and eight three-pointers, Chef Curry and the Golden State Warriors handed Philadelphia their fourth straight loss.

Among those supporting the Warriors courtside were players from the San Francisco 49ers. With the Super Bowl still more than a week away (February 11), the reigning NFC Champions took the time to support their fellow Bay Area athletes. Of course, the Warriors organization wasn't gonna let an opportunity such as this pass. At the end of the first quarter, the jumbotron showcased a tribute to the 49ers. (via KNBR)

Bunch of 49ers in the house tonight at Chase Center including Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk and George Kittle. Warriors paid tribute during the end of first quarter break pic.twitter.com/yDg9TXCCCz — KNBR (@KNBR) January 31, 2024

Players from the Niners who were present included George Kittle, Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, Trent Williams, Arik Armstead, Charvarius Ward and a few more others. Additionally, as a gesture of goodwill, the Warriors handed out custom jerseys for the San Francisco squad following the game. Curry himself was seen signing each of the jerseys. (via the Warriors' official X account)

For San Francisco sports fans, it's surely a heartwarming scene to witness the city's hometown heroes supporting one another. And right now, the 49ers will need all the support they can get considering the team is one win away from their first Super Bowl title since the 1994 NFL season.

The Warriors on the other hand, still have more work to do. Sitting at 12th place in the Western Conference, Golden State currently holds a 20-24 record. Regardless, beating an Eastern Conference powerhouse such as the 76ers gives a glimpse of what the Warriors can do on a good night. The team may still be searching for answers, but knowing what Stephen Curry and Co. are capable of, anything can happen during the second half of the season.