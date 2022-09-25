Andre Iguodala is giving it one final go with the Golden State Warriors. The elder statesman has re-signed with the club after signs pointed towards retirement following their 2022 NBA Finals win over the Boston Celtics.

Iguodala will turn 39 years old before the NBA trade deadline and has 18 years of mileage on his veteran legs. But according to head coach Steve Kerr, the Warriors aren’t bringing him back just in a mentorship role – he’s still going to play when able.

“When he is right physically and able to play, then he’ll be playing,” Steve Kerr said in a recent presser, via ClutchPoints’ Jack Winter. “He can still play. He showed that last year.”

Andre Iguodala did play in 31 games last season, but was a far cry from his best years a decade prior. He didn’t score much, averaging just 4.0 points in a shade under 20 minutes per game. He did play his usual role as a facilitator and defender, albeit in a much smaller scale during his time on the court.

Steve Kerr knows his true value lies in a mentorship role. There’s an abundance of young talent on the Warriors that are still a ways away from reaching their full potential. Having someone like Iggy in their ear is as important as any on-court drills or training.

“At the same time, he’s at the age where he won’t be available for 82 games,” Steve Kerr continued on Iguodala.”His presence is gonna mean the world to us. We have so many young guys that the more mentoring and coaching from within, the better.”