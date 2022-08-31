Even on one of the most important days of he and his family’s life, Stephen Curry just can’t escape Grant Williams. The Golden State Warriors superstar had his No. 30 jersey retired by Davidson College on Wednesday, also receiving his bachelor’s degree after graduating in May.

The celebration didn’t just mark the beginning of his journey to becoming one of the most revered basketball players in the world, but also served as the fulfillment of a promise Curry made to his mother about going back to school to finish his degree. He was unable to attend Davidson’s original commencement ceremony on May 15th, stuck in the Bay preparing for a Western Conference Finals matchup against the Dallas Mavericks.

The Warriors’ attention is now firmly on defending their title following an active yet largely successful offseason that included the departure of multiple key contributors. As the league turns a page to 2022-23, though, one of the summer’s most enduring bits of playful trash talk followed Curry to the tiny Davidson campus in his native North Carolina.

As current and former Wildcats players and coaches shared congratulatory messages to Curry via prerecorded video, Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams apparently grabbed the camera from Brendan McKillop to give yet another good-natured barb to his NBA Finals rival.

“I wore 30 in high school because of you, and I’m not wearing a ring because of you.” Grant Williams congratulates Steph on his big daypic.twitter.com/wruxqqJ1B9 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) August 31, 2022

Brendan McKillop was sending a shoutout from Basketball Without Borders. Grant Williams was there and jumped in the video https://t.co/nfKnFLAcLA — Marcus Thompson II (@ThompsonScribe) August 31, 2022

Williams made nationwide headlines and ruffled feathers in the Bay following Boston’s six-game loss to Golden State in the Finals, insisting the Celtics were the “better team” and the Warriors were simply more “disciplined.” Curry clapped back at Williams while hosting the ESPYs, and both have referenced their tepid, amiable feud on social media since then.

Kudos to Williams for going out of his way to shower Curry with genuine praise on his big day. Regardless, it’s safe to say the budding rivalry between the Warriors and Celtics lives on.