Maybe there's no real ill will between Harrison Barnes and existing core members of the Golden State Warriors' dynasty.

After the Sacramento Kings forward missed a game-winning triple as time expired against the Dubs in Game 4 of the first round of the playoffs last season, though, Draymond Green's audible taunt about having “seen that movie before” spoke volumes. Who could forget Barnes bricking open jumper after open jumper in the 2016 NBA Finals, as he and the Warriors lost a 3-1 lead to LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers?

Andre Iguodala surely remembers Golden State's collapse just as well as anyone. Unlike Green, though, he clearly hasn't let Barnes' subpar performance all those years ago or any subsequent fallout from the Warriors' historic loss affect their personal relationship. Case in point? The heartwarming message Barnes sent to Iguodala on Friday, hours after the four-time champion officially announced his retirement from the NBA.

Harrison Barnes and Andre Iguodala's history with Warriors

It's easy to forget now, but the dynamic between Barnes and Iguodala could've been a hurdle for the Dubs to overcome on their path toward basketball immortality.

Iguodala joined the Warriors in summer 2014 as a former All-Star and two-time All-Defense honoree. His addition moved Barnes, then a rising sophomore, to the bench in wake of a promising rookie season that positioned him as a fixture of Golden State's present and future. Just like Barnes handled that effective demotion with team-first aplomb, Iguodala famously did the same a year later once Steve Kerr came aboard, replacing Mark Jackson as head coach.

The result? Iguodala quickly establishing himself in 2014-15 as the league's most impactful reserve, helping the Dubs win their first title in 40 years en route to Finals MVP honors. He and Barnes even started together for the last three games of the championship series, the advent of the small-ball identity that ultimately came to define Golden State's ongoing run as a perennial title contender.

Iguodala's all-around athleticism, defensive prowess and role flexibility made him an indispensable part of the Warriors' dynasty. As Barnes' fawning congratulations suggests, just as influential to Golden State's success was Iguodala's status as a composed, empathetic team leader both on the floor and in the locker room.