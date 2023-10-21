As Andre Iguodala calls it a career, his Golden State Warriors family are celebrating his retirement. Both coach Steve Kerr and owner Joe Lacob have congratulated Iguodala as he leaves the NBA.

Kerr said, “Congratulations to Andre on concluding a spectacular Hall of Fame career. He was one of the most unique players I have ever been around, combining incredible instincts at both ends with elite athleticism and IQ. Just an absolute winner. I was lucky to coach him,” via the Warriors on X.

‘Congratulations to Andre on concluding a spectacular Hall of Fame career. He was one of the most unique players I have ever been around, combining incredible instincts at both ends with elite athleticism and IQ. Just an absolute winner. I was lucky to coach him.’ – Steve Kerr pic.twitter.com/6E7rDtxnkC — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) October 20, 2023

Lacob added, “Andre Iguodala was a huge part of four NBA championship teams with the Warriors and will forever be remembered for his many contributions to our franchise, both on and off the court. His team-first approach, which we witnessed immediately upon his arrival in Golden State, helped set the tone for much of our success, as did the impact he had on the defensive end of the floor. We look forward to raising #9 to the rafters in Chase Center at some point in the future, and we wish him well in what will assuredly be a very successful post-playing career venture into the business world.”

“Andre Iguodala was a huge part of four NBA championship teams with the Warriors and will forever be remembered for his many contributions to our franchise, both on and off the court. His team-first approach, which we witnessed immediately upon his arrival in Golden State, helped… pic.twitter.com/xzwFfjc90X — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) October 20, 2023

More tributes from former teammates will likely come following the Warriors final preseason game versus the Sacramento Kings Thursday. As Lacob said, he will also be celebrated when his number is retired down the road.

For now, Andre Iguodala retires from the NBA following a storied 19-year career in which he won four NBA championships and an NBA Finals MVP with the Warriors.