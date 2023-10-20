After a nearly 20-year career, Andre Iguodala has decided to retire. His decision comes in large part because of all the pain and injuries he's endured over the years.

“Man, that stuff hurts. People don't realize what you're body goes through, even the people closest to you,” Iguodala said on his podcast, Point Forward. “Like you be in pain and they look at us ‘you always hurting.' Like, I need a new hip. I need 2 new knees. I need a new wrist now. I just thought it was time.”

“Like, I need a new hip. I need 2 new knees. I need a new wrist now. I just thought it was time.” Andre Iguodala on finally hanging it up. (via @pointforward)pic.twitter.com/x4RlKViqPM — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 20, 2023

Iguodala has worked through numerous injuries throughout his career including a fractured wrist he had surgery for this past spring. He has also dealt with neck spasms, hip and knee issues.

Andre Iguodala started his career with the Philadelphia 76ers after they drafted him 9th overall in 2004. He stayed there until 2012 and played a season with the Denver Nuggets before joining the Golden State Warriors. During his time with the Warriors, he won four NBA championships, including a Finals MVP in 2015. He also played a couple seasons with the Miami Heat from 2019-2021. Over the course of his career, he averaged 11.3 points per game, 4.9 rebounds per game and 4.2 assists per game.

Now that he's retiring, the Warriors will get to retire his jersey as they previously promised. Iguodala is the first core member of Golden State's championship teams during the Steve Kerr-era to call it quits.

In retirement, Iguodala plans to run Mosaic, a venture capital fund. He also plans to spend more time with his kids.