Klay Thompson got ejected for the first time in his career on Tuesday night following a heated on-court altercation involving Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker. To make matters worse, the Golden State Warriors ended up on the wrong end of a blowout loss, 134-105.

After the game, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr noted that Thompson’s shocking burst of emotion was more than just about Booker. According to the Dubs shot-caller, Klay’s minutes limit also played a key role in his frustration on the evening.

NBA analyst Charles Barkley also shares the same sentiments. According to the Hall of Famer, he believes that Thompson is no longer the same player he once was before his two-year injury hiatus. Barkley seems to think that Klay is having trouble coming to terms with this notion (h/t ClutchPoints on Twitter):

“There was a time when Klay Thompson was the best two-way guard in the NBA, and he’s not the same guy,” Barkley said. “And that’s because of injuries. Now, is he done? No, I don’t think he’s done. I think he’s slowing down and it’s catching up with him. That’s why he’s frustrated.”

Barkley went on to point out that the same is the case for Draymond Green in that Father Time is also catching up with the Warriors veteran. In this light, Sir Charles is adamant that Stephen Curry will now be required to carry much of the load for the Dubs:

Steph got a lot more work to do now,” Barkley said. “Them young guys really have to step up or this team is not going to win the championship if those young guys don’t start carrying the team.”

"Steph got a lot more work to do now, them young guys need to step up… This team is not going to win the championship if those young guys don't carry the team." Charles Barkley on the Warriors. (via @_Talkin_NBA)pic.twitter.com/YfFPM1t8GV — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 26, 2022

Barkley also issued a challenge to Golden State’s young guys. Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins are the ones who will need to step up the most, while guys like James Wiseman and Jonathan Kuminga will likewise be expected to take on a much bigger role in the Warriors’ title defense. After all, Steph can’t do it all on his own.