How much longer can the Golden State Warriors look to contend for a title? After winning four championships since the 2014-15 season, the answer is pretty simple for those associated with the Warriors, so long as Stephen Curry is healthy and playing. However, the dynasty that the Warriors built over the last decade is no more due to the fact that Klay Thompson left Curry and Draymond Green in order to join the Dallas Mavericks in free agency. This sent Golden State in a different direction over the summer.

Although Curry and Green remain the two faces of the Warriors, this is a team that has undergone major changes. An emphasis has been placed on player development and the young core of Jonathan Kuminga, Brandin Podziemski, Moses Moody, and Trayce Jackson-Davis. In addition to playing their youth, the Warriors are also going to be heading into the 2024-25 season with new, experienced players that joined the team in free agency.

Even though trading for Lauri Markkanen or Paul George turned out to be fantasy dreams for the Warriors faithful, several impactful players have joined the mix. Buddy Hield, Kyle Anderson, and De'Anthony Melton are all veterans with playoff experience who will be featured on Golden State's roster alongside Curry and Green. The key question for the Warriors is whether or not these are moves that Curry and Green approve of.

As a matter of fact, both stars are “excited” about the moves that the Warriors made this offseason during free agency, despite Thompson's unfortunate departure, according to ESPN. Overall, neither Curry nor Green want to be “final decision-makers” regarding the moves that the organization makes, yet they do want to be consulted.

The main point of emphasis is that while the two Warriors stars weren't necessarily involved with the moves the organization made this offseason, they each want to be kept in the loop about what will be happening. Curry and Green have both reached points in their careers where winning is the only thing that matters, which is why they want to know about the direction of the franchise.

Stephen Curry, Draymond Green adding pressure to Warriors

Not having Thompson by their side is going to be a weird feeling for Curry and Green. Still, the goal at hand for the Warriors is to contend for a title and add yet another championship banner to the rafters in Chase Center.

The Western Conference as a whole is a gauntlet. A 46-36 record is not a bad season by any means, but this resulted in the Warriors earning the 10-seed and being eliminated in the play-in tournament last year. This is history that the organization doesn't want to repeat.

The good news is that the Warriors have been in this situation before. After losing to the Memphis Grizzlies in the 2021 Western Conference Play-In Tournament and missing the playoffs, Golden State came back to win the 2022 NBA Finals. With a rejuvenated-looking roster and added scoring depth, the Warriors certainly have a chance to find themselves playing late in the playoffs. Ultimately, the team's two stars want to win, which is something Curry discussed earlier this offseason.

“I always say I want to win and I understand how hard it’s to win in this league. What we look like, I don’t know. It’s hard to envision all the change that’s happened,” Curry told Marc J. Spears of ESPN's Andscape recently. “I have an optimistic attitude that it’s going to work and that we are going to be a competitor, be in the mix until proven otherwise. That’s the only way I can think right now.”

As far as his status with the team, Curry made it clear that he has always wanted to remain with the Warriors for the remainder of his career. At the same time, Curry also pointed out that winning is his priority, and that will take precedent over anything else.

Curry and Green are happy about the direction of the franchise. That is all that matters to the Warriors right now, which is why they are wanting their stars to be involved in the process of turning this roster into one that can once again contend for a title.