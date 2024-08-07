ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The NASCAR Cup Series makes its return after a two-week break as drivers head to Richmond for the Cook Out 400. It is time to continue our NASCAR Cup Series odds series with a NASCAR Cup Series at Richmond Cookout 400 prediction and pick.

Richmond is unique in some ways, being the only track on the circuit with a .75-mile layout, but it is a D-shaped asphalt track. It has 14-degree panks in the turns and eight degrees in the front stretch. It is a short flat rock, where tie wear is high, similar to Phoenix, New Hampshire, and Gateway.

Chris Buescher won the Cookout 400 last year, with Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch rounding out the top three. Hamlin took the win in the Spring race this year, with Joey Logano and Kyle Larson rounding out the top three.

Here are the NASCAR Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NASCAR Odds: Cup Series at Richmond Odds

Christopher Bell: +500

Denny Hamlin: +500

Martin Truex Jr.: +650

Kyle Larson: +750

Ryan Blaney: +1300

Joey Logano: +1300

Chase Elliott: +1400

William Byron: +1600

Tyler Reddick: +1900

Chris Buescher: +2000

Ty Gibbs: +2200

Brad Keselowski: +2200

Josh Berry: +2600

Kyle Busch: +3100

Bubba Wallace: +3100

Alex Bowman: +3400

How to Watch Cup Series at Richmond

TV: USA Network

Time: 6:00 PM ET/ 3:00 PM PT

Favorites To Win Cup Series at Richmond

Christopher Bell comes in as one of the favorites for this race and good reason. He finished sixth here in the Spring race and led nine laps. That was a nice rebound from his prior race in the summer of 2023. Last summer at the second race in Richmond, he had his worst-ever finish in the Cup Series here. Before that, he had been in the top six in five straight races. Since 2021, he has raced on the Cup Series six times at this track, leading laps in three of them, and having a runner-up, plus a third place, and two fourth-place finishes. Further, he has done well here in the Xfinity circuit as well. Bell also already has a win at Phoenix this year, a similar style track.

Denny Hamlin won this race in the spring, leading 17 laps and finishing fifth in the second stage. Further, He was solid in the spring race here last year. Finishing the second stage in first place, and leading 71 laps before a pit lane penalty got him pulled to the back. Still, last July, Hamlin finished second and hit a fourth top-two finish in his last six races at Richmond. Hamlin was the runner-up in both races in 2021, leading over 400 laps and winning all four stages that year. Then, he won the spring race in 2022, before a fourth place finishes the second race of 2022. Hamlin has won at Richmond four times in his career and finished in the top five 18 times in 34 Cup Series races here.

Truex has also been solid at Richmond. He won races in 2019, 2020, and 2021 at this track. Further, in his last 11 races here, he has finished outside the top ten just once. He has also finished fifth or better in eight of the last 11 races here. That includes the spring race. In that race, he would start seventh and be fourth after the first stage. Truex would lead 228 laps, and win the second stage, his fifth stage win in 11 races here. Still, he would finish fifth in the race. Truex has been in the top ten at the end of a stage in each of the last 14 races here.

Kyle Larson should always be looked at when discussing the favorites to win on a non-street or road course. He was third in the spring, after starting the race on the pole. He led 144 laps, finishing first after stage one and fourth after stage two. Larson won this race in the spring race last year, after leading 93 laps. He was 19th in the second race last year though. He has won at this track twice, in the 2023 race, and then back in 2017. Still, he has had his fair share of struggles here. Larson has been outside the top ten in three of his last seven races on this track.

Sleepers To Win Cup Series at Richmond

Joey Logano is further down the odds list but has been solid here. He has not won here since 2017 but does have two wins on this track. In his last ten races here, he has finished inside the top ten eight times. Further, he has seven top-five finishes. That includes the last two races. In the spring race, Logano would be fifth at the end of stage one and third after stage two, finishing the race second. He also had a dominating performance here in 2022 but fell short of the win. In the summer 2022 race, Logano led 22 laps after starting 17th but would finish sixth.

Kyle Busch had his worst finish since April of 2013 in the Spring race. He finished 20th in that race but has been in the top ten in 11 of the last 13 races here. That includes wins in both races here in 2018. He finished third here in the summer race in 2023 and has not finished outside the top ten in a second race at Richmond since 2014.

Cup Series at Richmond Prediction & Pick

This is a track that takes time and experience to master. Most of the main favorites have had plenty of experience on this track, and much of it good experience. With rain moving out of the area on Friday, they may not have a full practice session, but the track should be dry for Sunday, giving many of the favorites a heavy advantage.

Cup Series at Richmond Prediction & Pick: Hamlin Top 3 (+140), Truex Top 5 (-110), Busch Top 10 (-110)