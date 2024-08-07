DEERFIELD, IL — The Chicago Sky continue their second week of practice following their WNBA All-Star and Olympic hiatus. The Sky ran a five-on-five scrimmage on Wednesday like they normally do, but the squad saw starting guard Chennedy Carter get hit with an untimely injury.

Carter appeared to tweak her ankle while playing defense during one of the runs. She left the court with a grimace of pain and went to get the ailment checked out. She later returned to the bench and watched the rest of practice. Hopefully, the injury is not anything serious and she can get back to her normal activity.

Chennedy Carter has been a vital part of Chicago's offense through the first part of the 2024 season. Through 23 games, the former lottery pick averages a team-high 16.4 points and a career-high 1.2 steals per game.

Teresa Weatherspoon has sang Carter's praises all season, noting the all-around growth she has shown, so much so that Weatherspoon revealed she sees Carter as a long-term piece for the Sky.

“Chennedy has only done what I knew she would do the moment she got on the team. She's able to play the game that she loves. She's growing in many areas, loves her teammates, loves being here. And that's the most important part when you love somewhere and enjoy what you do, you only grow. You look for more from yourself, and that's Chennedy Carter,” Weatherspoon said after practice on Saturday.

Thankfully, Carter does not bear all of Chicago's offensive burden. In addition to boasting Angel Reese and Kamilla Carodoso inside, the Sky have a promising contributor in Michaela Onyenwere. Onyenwere scored 14 points and shot a red-hot 85 percent from the field in an 81-67 loss to the New York Liberty on July 13.

In addition, Chicago is working former Connecticut Sun sharpshooter Rachel Banham into the rotation.

The Sky hope Chennedy Carter's injury will not cause any lingering issues. The team needs everyone healthy as they prepare for the second half of the season.