The Golden State Warriors have just made it abundantly clear that Andrew Wiggins figures heavily in this team’s plans for the future. The fact that they signed him to a massive four-year extension worth a whopping $109 million is an undeniable testament to this fact.

For his part, Wiggins has now declared his unwavering loyalty to the Warriors. At this point, the All-Star swingman will do everything in his power to make history with Golden State (via Marcus Thompson II of The Athletic):

“I want to be a legend here,” Wiggins said.

No player will earn legendary status with any team without exhibiting a certain sense of loyalty. This is exactly what Wiggins appears to be implying here as he declares his intention to remain with the Warriors for the long haul.

After spending the first six years of his career with the Minnesota Timberwolves, it is clear that Wiggins has now found a new home in Golden State. According to the former Rookie of the Year, there’s just something about the culture of this entire organization that makes it unlike any other:

“It’s just a place that gives me peace,” he said. “A place that gives me peace. Where I can be myself. I feel like here — you know, some people will say like, ‘We’re all just one big family.’ But they don’t really say that here. They just show it. You know what I mean? They just show it. Families love to be here because they treat everyone so good, like a top-notch organization. And these guys, everyone wants to win, we’re all on the same page, from top to bottom. We all want to see each other succeed. It gives me peace.”

Warriors fans have a lot of love for Andrew Wiggins, and this is exactly the type of statement they want to hear from him now that he’s established himself as a key piece of this team for years to come.