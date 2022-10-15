$249 million. That’s how much money the Golden State Warriors committed to over the span of a few hours on Saturday as they signed both Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins to massive extensions. Poole got $140 for four years, while Wiggins is now set to put pen to paper on a four-year, $109 million deal.

For his part, Poole took to Twitter to celebrate the news. He shared a video of Wiggins busting out some dance moves to the tune of Big Money by Munch Lauren as he flexed his teammate securing the bag with the Warriors (h/t ClutchPoints on Twitter):

Jordan Poole flexing Andrew Wiggins getting the bag on his story 🤑 (via jordan_poole/IG)pic.twitter.com/8nZBfAYUEo — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 15, 2022

Poole is clearly happy for Wiggins, but I’m also pretty sure that he’s even more delighted for himself. After all, he did get a substantially bigger payday compared to his All-Star teammate. The fact that Poole’s annual salary will rise from $3.9 million this coming season to about $35 million the following year is obviously a noteworthy fact as well.

Interestingly, Wiggins is actually going to earn less money now that he’s penned a new deal. The former Rookie of the Year is set to pocket $33.6 million in 2022-23, but once his new deal kicks in, his salary will come down to roughly $27.6 million per year. Age is a major factor here, considering how Wiggins is going to be 33 during the final season of his new contract.

Poole, on the other hand, is just 23, and it is clear that the Warriors have big, big plans for this young man moving forward. At this point, it seems that Jordan Poole is primed to step in as Golden State’s cornerstone stud in the post-Stephen Curry era.