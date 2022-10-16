‘I wasn’t just dancing on a boat’: Klay Thompson sounds off on grind ahead of Warriors opener

While Klay Thompson missed all but one of their preseason games as eased his way in his first full healthy summer, the Golden State Warriors star reminded everyone that he is better than ever despite his previous absences.

Thompson played in their preseason finale against the Denver Nuggets on Friday and put on an impressive performance in 16 minutes of action. He had 17 points after going 5-for-8 from 3-point land, which is a team-high in the contest.

The Warriors may have ended up losing 119-112, but Thompson provided a lot of optimism ahead of the Warriors’ title defense bid.

Speaking to reporters after Friday’s contest, Thompson said that he feels “amazing.” Remember, Steve Kerr noted during their Japan trip that they opted not to play Klay because he was not quite ready yet that early in camp. They were ramping Thompson slowly after back-to-back years of an injured offseason.

Clearly, though, Thompson used his time wisely. He also made sure to emphasize that to those concerned about his situation.

“I don’t take this time for granted playing October basketball. I wasn’t just dancing on a boat. I was really working,” Thompson said, referencing his boat trips that he often show on Instagram Live (via Marc J. Spears of ESPN and Andscape).

Warriors fans will definitely be ecstatic to hear that from Klay Thompson. Though his boat rides were never an issue–we love it, in fact, as it gave life to #BoatKlay–seeing him in good spirits and mentally and physically ready for the season is a welcome development.

Thompson is set to play a big role for the Warriors once again, and by the looks of it, fans have nothing to worry about their superstar sharpshooter.

The Warriors open the 2022-23 season on October 18 at Chase Center against the Los Angeles Lakers.