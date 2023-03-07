The Golden State Warriors continue a pivotal three-game road trip on Tuesday by facing off with the Oklahoma City Thunder. Coming off a tough loss to the Los Angeles Lakers in Steph Curry’s long-awaited return from injury, breaking a five-game winning streak, the defending champions enter Tuesday’s action at 34-31, fifth in an overcrowded Western Conference playoff race. With Curry and Andre Iguodala back in the fold, Golden State is finally getting closer to full-strength. Is Andrew Wiggins playing vs. the Thunder, though?

Andrew Wiggins’ playing status vs. Thunder

Wiggins is officially listed as out on the injury report for Tuesday’s game due to personal reasons. This is the ninth consecutive contest he’ll miss dating back to to mid-February, when he was a sudden scratch for the Warriors’ final game before the All-Star break.

The Warriors have not clarified the reason behind Wiggins’ extended absence other than noting it’s related to a family matter. Steve Kerr and Bob Myers have opted against forecasting a timeline for his return, too, though both have recently suggested they expect Wiggins to be back on the floor somewhat soon.

“I don’t think that’s happening, but I’m going to leave it alone,” Myers replied last Wednesday when asked if Wiggins would be sidelined “much longer.”

Golden State has gone 5-3 in his absence, buoyed in part by stellar recent play from Donte DiVincenzo and Jonathan Kuminga, the players benefit most from Wiggins’ leave in terms of playing time. Expect DiVincenzo to start alongside Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney in Oklahoma City, with Kuminga playing a key role off the bench.

Is Wiggins playing vs. the Thunder? No, and it’s unclear when he’ll play again.