Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole put on a scoring masterclass in Sunday’s contest against the Minnesota Timberwolves. He finished with 27 points — on 8-for-16 shooting from the field and 3-for-8 from three — in a game the Warriors went on to lose by a final score of 99-96. So when Brandon Ingram, Trey Murphy III, and the New Orleans Pelicans visit the Chase Center on Tuesday night to play the Warriors, every Warriors fan under the sun will want to know: Is Jordan Poole playing tonight vs. the Pelicans?

Jordan Poole injury status vs. Pelicans

The Warriors have Poole listed as probable for Tuesday’s showdown with left wrist soreness, per the NBA’s official injury report. In other injury news relevant to the Warriors, Andre Iguodala (left wrist surgery) will remain out for Golden State.

Poole, 23, is in his fourth year in the NBA, all as a member of the Warriors franchise. He’s averaging 20.4 points, 2.7 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 0.8 steals, and 0.2 blocks per game across 76 appearances this season (42 starts).

The former Michigan star is getting to the free-throw line with great regularity in the 2022-23 campaign, at least by his standards — Poole’s current 5.0 free-throw attempts per game average is the highest of his pro career.

Expect the Warriors to beat the Pelicans at home on Tuesday, regardless of if Poole is in the lineup. After all, the Warriors have been dominant at home all season, as they own a 30-8 home record, the fifth-best in the NBA. But with regard to the question, Is Jordan Poole playing tonight vs. the Pelicans, the answer is probably.