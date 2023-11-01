Klay Thompson and the Golden State Warriors are set to host Domantas Sabonis and the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday night.

Klay Thompson has been, and continues to be, one of the faces of the Golden State Warriors. The 2022-23 season ended in playoff disappointment for the 2022 champions, but the new-look Warriors have started off the new year with a 3-1 record, winning three straight games after dropping their season opener against the Phoenix Suns. On Wednesday night, the Warriors will take on the Sacramento Kings for the second time this season, as they recently went on the road and defeated Sacramento. Thompson's status for this game is a little unclear, though, as the All-Star shooting guard has been dealing with right knee soreness and is listed on the team's injury report. This has led to the question of: Is Klay Thompson playing tonight vs. the Kings?

Klay Thompson injury status vs. Kings

Klay Thompson, who sat out the Warriors' last game against the New Orleans Pelicans on the road, is currently listed as probable for Wednesday night's game against the Kings. Through the years, Thompson has battled a ton of injuries and missed two full seasons due to a torn left ACL and right Achilles injury. As a result, the Warriors have been super cautious when it comes to Klay's overall minutes and any soreness that develops.

This was the case against the Pelicans, as Golden State held Klay out in order to get him a little bit of extra rest on the second night of a back-to-back.

Thompson did play in the Warriors' second game of the season against the Kings on October 27. In a total of 33 minutes against Sacramento, Thompson recorded 18 points and four assists while knocking down two threes. He shot 7-for-12 from the floor in this game, one the Warriors won 122-114 thanks to Stephen Curry's 41-point night.

So far this season, Thompson has been productive as usual, averaging 17.3 points and 4.7 rebounds per game while shooting 47.6 percent from the floor and 40.0 percent from three-point range. One of the greatest three-point shooters of all-time, Thompson will continue to be a focal point for the Warriors' offense as the 2023-24 season progresses.

So, when it comes to the question of if Klay Thompson is playing tonight vs. the Kings, everything seems to point towards yes.