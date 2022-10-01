He has finally returned. After a long year spent rehabbing his injury, Golden State Warriors center James Wiseman has returned to action. The third-year player played in his first game back during the team’s preseason outing in Japan. It’s a great sign for the Dubs, who have been looking forward to seeing Wiseman return.

After his first preseason game, James Wiseman reminded Warriors fans about just how bizarre his entire basketball career has been. According to the center, this is just the first NBA game he’s played in front of a crowd. Not even a packed crowd; a crowd. (via Kerith Burke)

James Wiseman reminded us this was his first game ever with a crowd. — Kerith Burke (@KerithBurke) September 30, 2022

Wiseman missed most of his college career due to a suspension levied at him by the NCAA after allegations of getting paid by the University of Memphis. Instead of waiting out his suspension, Wiseman decided to declare for the NBA draft. He was eventually selected second overall in the draft.

However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Wiseman did not have the typical NBA rookie experience. He did not play in any Summer League games, and most of his rookie year was spent playing in closed arenas. The Warriors’ Japan Games marked the first time James Wiseman played in front of a live audience in his NBA.

The Warriors are hoping that Wiseman quickly gets acclimated to the rigors of playing in front of a crowd. The team is looking at the center as a potential franchise cornerstone, one that can help Stephen Curry and co. win now and in the future. Can Wiseman live up to his sky-high potential?