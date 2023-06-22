Golden State Warriors' GM Mike Dunleavy Jr is already making blockbuster moves in his brand new tenure by sending Jordan Poole to the Washington Wizards in a trade for Chris Paul. The irony of the trade is palpable given Mike Dunleavy's sentiments on Monday, reports The Athletic's Anthony Slater.

Mike Dunleavy on Jordan Poole: “With his contract extension, we’re planning on having him here for four more years at least.” pic.twitter.com/WhB4oJpqjC — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) June 19, 2023

“Jordan [Poole], especially with his contract extension, we're planning on having him here for four more years at least…great value around the league…we're happy with those guys [Jordan Poole and Jonathan Kuminga].”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Earlier this week Mike Dunleavy Jr expressed that Jordan Poole was going to be with the Warriors for ‘four more years at least,' and now three days later Poole is a member of the Washington Wizards. The comments from Dunleavy Jr exemplify just how cruel the business of the NBA can be.

Although he gave his word that Poole was going to be on the Warriors for the long term, it does make sense that Dunleavy Jr ultimately decided to trade him. Ever since Jordan Poole and Draymond Green got into a physical altercation last season when Green knocked Poole out cold, it was clear that the relationship was too far gone to repair.

Jordan Poole also struggled mightily in the postseason and was constantly shown with poor body language. For a new GM like Dunleavy Jr, he most likely wanted to come in and establish that he wants players with positive attitudes and with the drive to do whatever the team needs. For Jordan Poole, his Warriors career comes to a tough end, while Mike Dunleavy Jr makes his first big move by making the trade for Chris Paul.