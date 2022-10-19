Warriors’ Jordan Poole feeds Draymond Green for layin, Twitter reacts to high-five

The Golden State Warriors have had a very tumultuous couple of weeks following the Draymond Green punch of teammate Jordan Poole. Many were wondering how the two would co-exist after the incident. The Warriors insisted they would move past it, but that’s easier said than done. Well, chalk it up to something else the Warriors do better than everyone else.

Late in the first half of the Warriors season opening game against the Los Angeles Lakers, Poole and Green played pick-n-roll to perfection.

Green set the pick at the wing for Poole, who then dropped the dime to a cutting Draymond. On their way back down the floor, Green and Poole exchanged a high-five. NBA fans took notice of the gesture.

Some fans decided to take a comical approach to the Warriors teammates.

Whether you are a fan of the Warriors or not, you have admit the franchise is impressive. The ability to draft, develop and execute is something to see. It remains to be seen how well both Poole and Green will co-exist over the course of an entire season. But if the first half is any indication, their beef is going to turn into nothing.

The Warriors hoisted their championship banner and received their rings Tuesday night. Poole’s reaction to seeing his ring was priceless. The rings were truly unique, featuring seven carats of yellow diamonds set in yellow gold.

At halftime, the Warriors are in control of the Lakers, 59-52. Stephen Curry has a game-high 16 points. Poole has 10 off the bench for Golden State.