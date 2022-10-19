The Golden State Warriors finally got their 2021-22 championship rings on Tuesday night, and to say that Jordan Poole loves his new piece of jewelry would be a bit of an understatement at this point.

Photos of Poole receiving his ring are going viral right now. You’ll quickly understand why this is the case once you see the said pictures (h/t Bleacher Report on Twitter):

Jordan Poole's reaction to getting his first ring 🤣 pic.twitter.com/gDSnQ5zbOc — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 19, 2022

The general sentiment on Twitter is that Poole was eyeing his ring the same way he did those courtside baddies not too long ago:

My man thought the ring was a courtside baddie 😭😭😭😭😭 — Max (@tljawful) October 19, 2022

Bro looking at the ring like how he be looking at the court side females💀 — JAY® (@JayLGK) October 19, 2022

Remember when Jordan Poole saw them baddies sitting courtside and turned into 2016 Steph😭😭😭 — Gerald💤 (@NewEraGerald) October 19, 2022

For those that require context, here you go:

Remember When Jordan Poole Saw them baddies sitting courtside and turned into 2016 steph 😭😭😭pic.twitter.com/i6lA3XGMi2 — 👻 (@jusbryson) October 19, 2022

As expected, jokes had to be thrown out there about Poole’s recent fight with Warriors teammate Draymond Green:

Poole when he woke up from the Draymond punch pic.twitter.com/SsgzfuaW6y — __iTweet__ (@__iTweet__) October 19, 2022

He’s still concussed from getting dropped at training — sam (@AzzSam) October 19, 2022

Too early? Either way, you can’t deny that most of these are indeed pretty hilarious.

Of course, there were more than a few Warriors fans who came to Poole’s defense. In their mind, these naysayers should get off of Poole’s case and just let this man enjoy the moment:

Look at these people in the comments. Y’all are naw. Y’all mad because your favorite team got kick out the playoffs are didn’t make the playoffs🤣🤣 hold this big fat L warriors champs baby — adarytofresh (@SavagegodYt12) October 19, 2022

NBA Twitter clearly had a field day with this, and you can’t say that Poole brought it upon himself.

Regardless of all the trolling, however, it’s Jordan Poole who has to be laughing all the way to the bank. Not only did he receive his first-ever championship ring on Tuesday night, but he also agreed to a massive new deal with the Warriors over the weekend. The 23-year-old just secured the bag with a whopping $140 million deal for four years. That’s clearly no laughing matter.