NBA

Warriors star Jordan Poole eyeing his championship ring like a baddie has NBA Twitter buzzing

Warriors, Jordan Poole

The Golden State Warriors finally got their 2021-22 championship rings on Tuesday night, and to say that Jordan Poole loves his new piece of jewelry would be a bit of an understatement at this point.

Photos of Poole receiving his ring are going viral right now. You’ll quickly understand why this is the case once you see the said pictures (h/t Bleacher Report on Twitter):

The general sentiment on Twitter is that Poole was eyeing his ring the same way he did those courtside baddies not too long ago:

For those that require context, here you go:

As expected, jokes had to be thrown out there about Poole’s recent fight with Warriors teammate Draymond Green:

Too early? Either way, you can’t deny that most of these are indeed pretty hilarious.

Of course, there were more than a few Warriors fans who came to Poole’s defense. In their mind, these naysayers should get off of Poole’s case and just let this man enjoy the moment:

NBA Twitter clearly had a field day with this, and you can’t say that Poole brought it upon himself.

Regardless of all the trolling, however, it’s Jordan Poole who has to be laughing all the way to the bank. Not only did he receive his first-ever championship ring on Tuesday night, but he also agreed to a massive new deal with the Warriors over the weekend. The 23-year-old just secured the bag with a whopping $140 million deal for four years. That’s clearly no laughing matter.

