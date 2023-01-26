The Golden State Warriors escaped with a near buzzer-beater win against the Memphis Grizzlies Wednesday, 122-120. Jordan Poole sent Warriors fans home happy hitting the game-winner with just 2.1 seconds left. However, that was not the only late game drama as Steph Curry was ejected just minutes prior.

After the game, Poole was asked his thoughts on Curry’s ejection and Poole did not understand how it could happen.

"There's no reason he should be thrown out in the last three minutes of the game. He's one of the greatest players of all time." Jordan Poole on Steph Curry's ejection for throwing his mouthpiece with 1:14 left vs. Grizzlies.pic.twitter.com/ApLvN4kSiu — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) January 26, 2023

“There’s no reason he should be thrown out in the last three minutes of the game. He’s one of the greatest players of all time,” Poole said.

With a little over one minute remaining in a tight ball game, Poole needlessly launched a 30-foot three-pointer that missed. Curry, out of frustration, chucked his mouthpiece. He was immediately given a technical foul and was ejected from the game. It was clearly an emotional response from the future Hall of Fame guard. Nevertheless, he would have to watch the remainder of the game from the tunnel.

The Warriors however did not flinch nor lose their composure. Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant found Brandon Clarke for a jam with just over five seconds left, tying the game at 120. That’s when Jordan Poole and his heroics stood out.

Klay Thompson missed a mid-range jumper, but Donte DiVincenzo grabbed the offensive rebound and found Poole for an easy deuce to win the game. The Warriors improved to 2-0 this season against the Grizzlies and reminded everyone that nothing fazes this team.

With the win, Golden State climbed back to .500 on the season at 24-24. Despite being ninth in the Western Conference, they are just 1.5 games out of the #4 seed.