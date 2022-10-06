The Golden State Warriors shocked the NBA world on Wednesday after news broke that Draymond Green and Jordan Poole got into a physical altercation in practice. The pair reportedly had to be separated by their teammates after Green “forcefully struck” Poole during a heated confrontation.

At this point, however, Poole appears to be in good spirits. A video of the Warriors guard putting up shots after practice is currently making its rounds on social media, and it looks like it’s business as usual for him (via Jason Dumas of Bleacher Report):

Two sources have confirmed with me the altercation between Draymond Green & Jordan Poole. I watched Jordan Poole get up shots today after practice. Seemed in good spirits, even was laughing. PBJ and Lester Quinones were the only other guys on the court at the time I shot this. pic.twitter.com/FtxYo5XgH6 — Jason Dumas (@JDumasReports) October 6, 2022

Neither Poole nor Green has spoken about the incident. The Warriors have yet to release their statement as well, but I’m pretty sure something is coming soon.

According to reports, Draymond Green could be facing punishment for his actions here. Regardless of how the confrontation started, it was Dray who “struck” Poole, so it sounds like he’s the one to blame.

The good news for Warriors fans is that Jordan Poole seems to be fine. It doesn’t look like he sustained any injury from the fight and the fact that he was “laughing” around while putting up shots after practice can only be a positive sign.

There seems to be more to this issue than what’s on the surface and you can be sure that this matter is going to be the talk of the town in the coming days. It will also be interesting to see what type of impact (if any) this incident will have on the Warriors’ team chemistry moving forward.