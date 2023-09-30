Over the past few seasons, load management has become a popular tactic used across the NBA for teams looking to keep their players fresh over the course of a full 82-game campaign. One such player who hasn't abided to the concept of load management is Golden State Warriors big man Kevon Looney, and he doesn't seem too concerned with the league's attempt to crackdown on load management.

Looney has found himself with a big role for the Warriors over the past few seasons, and part of that is due to the fact that he is always available to play. Looney has played in all 82 games over the past two seasons, which is incredibly rare to see nowadays. Given how he plays virtually every night, it's no surprise that Looney isn't too concerned with the league's new rules that are set to limit load management.

“There were a lot of games last year where we would have back-to-backs and they would have four guys sitting. They would ask me, ‘Want to take this night off?’ I’d say, ‘No, I’m fine. I feel good.’” Kevon Looney on the NBA’s new load management rules 🗣️ (via @MarkG_Medina,… pic.twitter.com/9R3a3F3iiD — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 30, 2023

As noted above, Kevon Looney simply refused to sit out games where many other players would take the opportunity to get a night off. This sort of commitment to the game isn't seen as much nowadays, and it's refreshing to hear Looney's desire to play every chance he can. As a result, the load management crackdown shouldn't have much of an impact on him.

Looney isn't an outrageously flashy player, but his interior defense and rebounding makes him vital to Golden State's success, and he seems primed to have another big role with the Dubs this upcoming season. Even with load management rules being placed into effect, there was never any concern with the issue surrounding Looney, and that's not going to change anytime soon.