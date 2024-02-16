Warriors' Steve Kerr reveals immediate plans for Klay Thompson after monster game off bench

Although the Golden State Warriors are in the midst of their best stretch of the season, they still have key questions to answer. There might be none bigger, though, than the one concerning the productivity of Klay Thompson. Can he revert to being a reliable perimeter threat for the postseason push?

It will be a while before fans get a concrete answer, but the four-time champion scorched the Utah Jazz in the Delta Center Thursday night, scoring 35 points on the strength of seven made 3-pointers in the Warriors' 140-137 win. And he did it all from an unfamiliar position.

Thompson, who has been sidelined recently late in games, started this contest off the bench for the first time since his 2011-12 rookie season. It would have been easy for the 34-year-old guard to allow this streak-ending decision to demoralize him. Instead, he treated Golden State fans to a vintage No. 11 performance.

Warriors' Klay Thompson finds his form after being humbled

Naturally, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr wants to extend this experiment for at least a bit longer after seeing such huge results. “Doesn't mean it's permanent,” he said postgame, per The Athletic's Anthony Slater. “We'll give it a little look and see how it goes.”

Klay Thompson may not be thrilled to hear that he is riding the pine for opening tip-off, but this could be the motivation the veteran needs to recapture his mojo. He is shooting a career low 41.5 percent from the field and 36.8 percent from distance. That player was not present in Salt Lake City on Thursday, as the five-time All-Star outshined his Splash Brother Steph Curry and stunningly did all his scoring damage in 18 minutes of play.

Thompson and the Warriors (27-26, 10th in West) go into All-Star break with blazing momentum. While there is still uncertainty surrounding the Bay, this team is reminding people why there hasn't been an official eulogy for its dynasty.