There’s no denying that the landscape in the entire NBA shifted after what turned out to be a frenetic NBA trade deadline. The West, in particular, got a whole lot tougher after Kevin Durant made his move to the Phoenix Suns. This followed KD’s former Brooklyn Nets teammate Kyrie Irving taking his talents over to the Dallas Mavericks. For his part, Klay Thompson of the Golden State Warriors is well aware of just how dangerous the conference has become.

Thompson admits that it’s going to be much tougher in the West now that there’s so much talent in the conference. He knows that there’s going to be a real war come playoff time:

“The West is stacked, but at the end of the day you gotta go through who you gotta go through to win the whole thing, and whether that’s in the Finals or in the first round, there’s incredible talents,” Thompson said (h/t Adit Pujari of The Sports Rush). “So, there’s really no rounds off. There’s no gimmes.”

Despite these developments, however, Thompson remains confident in the Warriors. Golden State is far from the best team in the NBA right now, but the five-time All-Star has still sent a warning to any team out there that’s looking to dethrone the Dubs:

“For us, we know what it takes,” Klay said. “We gotta hold the fort down until Steph gets back and just gotta get whole again but I know this break is gonna be very beneficial towards us, and I still love our chances of repeat and I am never gonna lose confidence in this team.”

The Warriors are struggling right now, but you can’t overlook the fact that this team has won four titles in the last eight years. As Klay Thompson said, this team knows what it takes to win it all, and this is exactly what they intend to do again this year.