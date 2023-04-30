A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

Game 7 between the Golden State Warriors and the Sacramento Kings on Sunday has not been short in action. The defending champs are trying to deliver the death blow to the Kings, and this came in the form of a whirlwind run in the third quarter. Klay Thompson ended the period in style with an epic four-point play at the buzzer, and unsurprisingly, it had NBA Twitter buzzing.

Stephen Curry dropped the perfect pass to his backcourt partner-in-crime with less than four seconds remaining. Thompson is the master of the catch-and-shoot, and he just proved it yet again on this particular occasion:

Klay Thompson with a HUGE 4-point play to end the quarter 🎯pic.twitter.com/kYWKlnFgn1 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 30, 2023

To make matters worse for the Kings, Terence Davis was whistled for a foul on his contest on Thompson, which led to a huge 4-point play for the sharp-shooting two-guard.

It was an undeniably big play for the Dubs, and the mean streets of Twitter just couldn’t help but react to Thompson’s eye-popping triple:

KLAY FROM WAY DOWNTOWN! — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) April 30, 2023

Oh my goodness. Deflating end of the quarter for the Kings. Big-time putback and-1 by Malik Monk followed by a freaking 4-point play by Klay Thompson. Unreal. — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) April 30, 2023

Might be a rare third quarter dagger there from Klay. Brutal scenes for the Kings — Jack MacCool (@JackMacCool) April 30, 2023

Kings fell apart a bit in the 3rd. Klay getting that 4-point play at the end is a killer. #NBAPlayoffs #DubNation #FeelTheRoar #BeamTeam — Sanney Leung (@SanneyLeung) April 30, 2023

Nah that was a dagger by Klay as soon as Kings cut the lead — YK👑 (@kingroblay) April 30, 2023

Moma call him KLAY imma call him KLAY!!! #GoldBlooded #NBA — Dj Stonks (@djblack385) April 30, 2023

As some of the tweets above indicated, that 4-point play could have been the dagger for the Warriors. It capped off a 35-23 quarter for Golden State, who ended the third quarter with a 91-81 lead against the home team. The Kings went on a run at the end of the period too, but Thompson’s savagery poured ice-cold water on Sacramento’s attempt to close in on the lead.

The Warriors kept their foot on the gas in the fourth, and they are now looking to close out their opponents in this do-or-die game to set up a second-round matchup against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.