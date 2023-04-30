Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors are trying to complete their NBA Playoffs comeback against the Sacramento Kings in a crucial Game 7. Before the first quarter was even over, Curry had already made history.

The Warriors star hit his 23rd overall three-pointer in Game 7 of the NBA Playoffs. He surpassed Ray Allen for most Game 7 three-pointers in NBA history.

With this made three, Steph Curry passes Ray Allen for the most career threes made in Game 7s 💦 Curry – 23 (and counting)

Golden State started out their series against the Kings down 0-2. However, the Warriors would rally back, winning three straight games. Sacramento won the last matchup between both teams, setting up an intense Game 7 battle.

Like he has done throughout his career, Curry made sure to bring some extra fireworks.

It’s no secret that Curry is one of, if not the best three-point shooter of all time. Heading into the postseason, the point guard had 3,390 three-point makes to his name. Curry holds the most threes in NBA history with – ironically – Ray Allen coming in second with 2,973.

Alongside his shot-making ability, Curry has become the Warriors’ catalyst. Golden State’s offense runs through Curry. That reigned supreme this season, as the nine-time All Star and two-time MVP averaged 29.4 points, 6.3 assists and 6.1 rebounds per game.

Above all else, Steph Curry is looking for the Warriors to take down the Kings. It has been a back-and-forth series. Clinching the Game 7 win in Sacramento would certainly give Golden State some momentum.

But whatever the outcome ends up being, Curry has made even more history. Surpassing Allen in Game 7 three-point makes will only help solidify Curry’s case for best shooter in NBA history.