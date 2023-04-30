Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors are trying to complete their NBA Playoffs comeback against the Sacramento Kings in a crucial Game 7. Before the first quarter was even over, Curry had already made history.
The Warriors star hit his 23rd overall three-pointer in Game 7 of the NBA Playoffs. He surpassed Ray Allen for most Game 7 three-pointers in NBA history.
With this made three, Steph Curry passes Ray Allen for the most career threes made in Game 7s 💦
Curry – 23 (and counting)
Allen – 22pic.twitter.com/Dia1uAUTqK
— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 30, 2023
Golden State started out their series against the Kings down 0-2. However, the Warriors would rally back, winning three straight games. Sacramento won the last matchup between both teams, setting up an intense Game 7 battle.
Like he has done throughout his career, Curry made sure to bring some extra fireworks.
It’s no secret that Curry is one of, if not the best three-point shooter of all time. Heading into the postseason, the point guard had 3,390 three-point makes to his name. Curry holds the most threes in NBA history with – ironically – Ray Allen coming in second with 2,973.
Alongside his shot-making ability, Curry has become the Warriors’ catalyst. Golden State’s offense runs through Curry. That reigned supreme this season, as the nine-time All Star and two-time MVP averaged 29.4 points, 6.3 assists and 6.1 rebounds per game.
Above all else, Steph Curry is looking for the Warriors to take down the Kings. It has been a back-and-forth series. Clinching the Game 7 win in Sacramento would certainly give Golden State some momentum.
But whatever the outcome ends up being, Curry has made even more history. Surpassing Allen in Game 7 three-point makes will only help solidify Curry’s case for best shooter in NBA history.