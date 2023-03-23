Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson showed up to the Warriors’ road game against the Dallas Mavericks Wednesday night wearing a blue Dallas Cowboys jersey with the number 89 on it.

The four-time NBA champion wore the jersey to pay tribute to his late friend and former Cowboys tight end Gavin Escobar, according to the Warriors.

Escobar tragically passed away last September in a rock-climbing accident at the age of 31.

Escobar played six seasons in the NFL from 2013-2018 with the Cowboys, Kansas City Chiefs, Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins. He spent his first four seasons with the Cowboys, who selected him in the second round of the 2013 NFL Draft. In 67 NFL games, Escobar caught 30 passes for 333 receiving yards and eight touchdowns.

Following his NFL career, Escobar played in the short-lived Alliance of American Football with the San Diego Fleet in 2019. He retired from football after the season.

Thompson and Escobar attended Santa Margarita Catholic High School together in Rancho Santa Margarita, California. They both helped the Eagles reach the California Division III state basketball championship in 2008.

Escobar attended San Diego State University after he graduated high school, making first-team all-conference honors during his junior and senior seasons.

NBA players oftentimes turn heads with their pregame outfits. It is nice to see a player pay tribute to another athlete and wear an outfit that has a lot of meaning to them.

Klay Thompson scored nine points and had five rebounds and one assist in the Warriors’ win over the Mavericks.