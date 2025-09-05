Fans have known that John Cena's final WWE match will take place on December 13, 2025, at Saturday Night's Main Event on Peacock. However, the location has seemingly been set.

WrestleVotes reports Cena's final WWE match will take place at Capital One Arena, home of the Washington Wizards, in Washington, D.C. Saturday Night's Main Event will emanate from the nation's capital and not in Cena's home state of Massachusetts.

Who will John Cena face in his final WWE match?

While a date has been set, we don't know who Cena will face in his retirement match. More than likely, it will be a younger talent who could use the honor of retiring the 17-time world champion to propel them to the top.

Or, it could be one of his previous foes. Throughout his retirement tour, Cena has run it back with some of his greatest rivals. Randy Orton, CM Punk, and R-Truth all got their shots against him. And he is set to face Brock Lesnar sometime in the near future.

Still, there are several younger stars that could use the rub. Gunther recently retired Goldberg, another legend, and he could always use another notch in his belt. Dominik Mysterio is another option, as he is one of WWE's top young heels.

Either way, fans will find out soon enough. Cena is getting ready for his final dates — he has less than 10 appearances left before he leaves WWE behind forever.

The farewell tour began during the Monday Night RAW on Netflix premiere on January 6, 2025. Cena then competed in the annual Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber matches.

He then wrestled at WrestleMania 41, beating Cody Rhodes in the main event to win his record-setting 17th world championship. Cena successfully defended the title against Orton, Punk, and R-Truth before losing it back to Rhodes.

Now, he appears set to resume his longstanding feud with Lesnar. They haven't faced in years, but their long history makes Lesnar a perfect fit as one of the last opponents Cena faces.