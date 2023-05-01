ClutchPoints Senior Editor for NBA and NFL coverage. You can also find my work on SB Nation's Washington Wizards site, Bullets Forever.

The Golden State Warriors will have millions of fans cheering for them when they take on the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference semifinals. The list unfortunately doesn’t include Klay Thompson‘s dad.

Asked about where former Lakers big man mychal thompson’s allegiances lie, Klay doesn’t think that blood will run thicker than his ties to the purple and gold.

“If I had to guess, probably his employer.” said Klay Thompson with a defeated look on his face after the Warriors’ Game 7 win. “I have so many great memories of him watching the Lakers, Kobe, Shaq and Pau. I’m just really excited to try and stick it to the team I grew up rooting for.”

"If I had to guess, probably his employer. I have so many great memories with him watching the Lakers, Kobe, Shaq and Pau… I'm just really excited to try and stick it to the team I grew up rooting for." Klay Thompson on who his dad will be rooting for 😂pic.twitter.com/upimT6sbm9 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 1, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Mychal Thompson played five seasons for the Lakers primarily as a backup big man off the bench. He was a part of two championship teams in 1987 and 1988 just a few years before Klay Thompson was born. He currently works as a broadcaster for the Lakers on Spectrum as well.

But would all that trump supporting your son who plays for opposing side? The Warriors star is looking to add a fifth ring to his collection which would mean having to get past the franchise he supporting growing up.

It’s more likely going to be a win-win situation for Mychal Thompson. Any basketball player and fan’s first allegiances lie with their favorite team, but watching them lose is much more palatable if it’s your own flesh and who helped generate the result.

Both Warriors and Lakers fans are in for a terrific series.