Stephen Curry's absence in the Golden State Warriors' NBA In-Season Tournament clash against the Minnesota Timberwolves is more than just because of a knee soreness.

According to the latest reports, Curry is dealing with a sprained right knee, per Shams Charania of The Athletic. The severity of the issue has yet to be determined, but the Warriors guard is set to undergo further tests and evaluation in order to identify his recovery timeline.

For what it's worth, Curry isn't expected to miss much time, though the fact remains he could be sidelined beyond just one game. Less severe knee sprains, which appears to be Curry's case considering the update on his status, usually take a few weeks to heal, per Cleveland Clinic.

It remains to be seen how long Stephen Curry will need to be sidelined, though hopes are high that he could recover and return sooner rather than later. With the rest of the Warriors struggling offensively–only one other Dubs player (Dario Saric) aside from Steph has scored more than 20 points in a game this season–the team could be in trouble as they try to hold the fort amid their superstar's absence.

Curry is averaging 30.7 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.0 steal per game this 2023-24. He's also shooting 48.8 percent from the field and 44.6 percent from deep. With that said, it will certainly take a lot for the Warriors to fill Curry's void on offense. Klay Thompson needs to step up big time and pick up some slack, and the same goes for Chris Paul and Draymond Green.

After the Timberwolves, the Warriors play the Oklahoma City Thunder twice to cap off the week.