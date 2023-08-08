One of the greatest defining moments of Klay Thompson's career was his unforgettable and legendary heat check game in the 2015-16 NBA regular season against Paul George and the Indiana Pacers. In that game, the Golden State Warriors sharpshooter dropped 60 points despite barely dribbling the ball.

In a recent appearance on the Podcast P with Paul George presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment, Klay Thompson looked back on his insane performance in that contest and shared a few thoughts about it.

“I was getting good looks the whole game,” Thompson said. “Draymond [Green] was putting it in the pocket for once, you know, right on the seams… Some things just stand the test of time, that might be one of them.”

George was among the witnesses to that majestic shooting night of Klay Thompson, who went 21-for-33 from the field and knocked down eight of his 14 attempts from behind the arc. He also drained 10 of 11 shots from the foul line. Thompson did all that in only 29 minutes — and 11 dribbles. Thompson played just three quarters, as he sat out the entire fourth period of a 142-106 blowout home win over George and the Pacers.

Even Stephen Curry was nearly speechless when he was asked about his thoughts on Thompson's performance following the game.

“That's a feat that I put money on will probably never be touched ever again in the history of basketball,” said Curry (via the Associated Press and h/t ESPN).

Klay Thompson is still going strong to this day even after injuries. In the 2022-23 NBA season, he averaged 21.9 points per game while also shooting 41.2 percent from the 3-point area.