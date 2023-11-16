Yet again, Draymond Green was ejected from a game, but what are his most egregious moments and ejections during his career?

Draymond Green is a great defensive player, hard worker and good passer for a forward. He is also an irritant, a trash talker and dirty player, a well-earned reputation that has led to him being the second-most ejected player in NBA history.

Green was recently ejected after choke-holding Rudy Gobert while dragging the Minnesota Timberwolves center out of a scuffle between Klay Thompson and Jaden McDaniels. The incident resulted in Green's 19th career ejection and a five-game suspension.

A player notorious for similar incidents, Tuesday's obviously wasn't the first time Green has been ejected, nor the first time he has made a bone-headed decision. So, what are Draymond Green's most egregious ejections and offenses? We ranked the 10 craziest below.

10. Draymond Green gets into it with Isaiah Stewart

Draymond Green and Isaiah Stewart get into it late in Warriors vs Pistons 🍿pic.twitter.com/aqbzWMZqwx — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 5, 2023

Last season, Draymond Green found his match. Green doesn't back down to anybody, and he is also one of the strongest and stockiest players in the league. This has led to most players not going after him, and the ones that do often end up on the losing side of an altercation.

Isaiah Stewart, though, also doesn't back down to anybody and is also extremely big and extremely strong. This was illustrated by Stewart's run-in with LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers in November 2021. Last season, Green tested Stewart. The Detroit Pistons big man was ready for war after Green started things, and the two pushed back and forth while exchanging words.

Ultimately, Green showed rare and newfound restraint. Still, he was ejected from the game as he received his second technical foul.

9. Draymond Green tumbles with Anthony Davis

Double foul on Anthony Davis & Draymond Green!

How was this a foul on AD? (Via @RealGM) pic.twitter.com/SuF6kMWjXY — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) May 2, 2018

There were at least fou-plus intentionally dirty moves by Draymond Green in one play when he got tangled up with Anthony Davis in 2018. First, Green pulled Davis down to the ground. Then, he intentionally got caught up with him before taking him down a second time. Green then grabbed Davis again before finally breaking loose. To make matters worse, somehow, Davis was called for the foul when he pretty clearly wanted nothing to do with the altercation.

8. Altercation with LeBron James

The Warriors' power forward has had a number of incidents with LeBron James. The most famous occurred in the 2016 NBA Finals. Green is not only an instigator, but he is also a flopper. That was evident here. After creating the contact with James, Green flopped, and it led to a verbal confrontation between the two. Play remained physical, and a double foul was eventually called—ultimately resulting in an automatic one-game suspension for Green that loomed extremely large to the Cavs' historic 3-1 comeback.

7. Draymond Green grabs Aaron Gordon

Draymond Green grabs Aaron Gordon's leg in the 2022 Playoffs pic.twitter.com/jMgHaDGJTD — hoops bot (@hoops_bot) April 18, 2023

Draymond Green has an obsession with grabbing players' legs for no reason. This was once again exemplified in the 2022 playoffs against the Denver Nuggets. Green perfectly executed on defense as he took a charge, but completely unnecessarily, he decided to grab Gordon's legs.

6. Brandon Clarke is pulled out of the air

Draymond Green was hit with a flagrant 2 foul and ejected after this foul on Brandon Clarke. Good or bad ejection call? 🤔pic.twitter.com/lDKM9ST0Y8 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) May 1, 2022

Pulling someone out of the air is an incredibly dangerous play. Green was lucky it didn't result in injury when he did such to Brandon Clarke. This play was a double whammy as Green both committed a hard foul and also yanked Clarke out of the air.

5. Draymond Green wrestles Bradley Beal

Draymond Green and Bradley Beal fight to the ground in the 2nd quarter pic.twitter.com/AEucXIeS8I — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) October 28, 2017

Green showed off his best MMA moves in 2017 when he tackled Bradley Beal to the ground. It was another example of a great defensive play by Green that was succeeded by some extracurriculars.

4. Groin kicking incident(s) with Steven Adams

Draymond Green likes to grab player's legs. He also likes to pull players out of the air (Kawhi Leonard is another example). Most of all, though, he likes to kick players in the groin. Steven Adams is his favorite target for this. Twice before, Green has kicked Adams in the area that no one wants to be kicked in.

3. Draymond Green puts Rudy Gobert in a chokehold

A closer look at the scuffle between the Warriors and the Timberwolves 🍿 Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, and Jaden McDaniels have all been ejected.pic.twitter.com/FyBxnbiPgk https://t.co/a69k1pVLBI — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 15, 2023

The move that broke the internet. On November 14th, 2023, Green could have de-escalated the scuffle between Klay Thompson and Jaden McDaniels. Instead, he decided to put Rody Gobert in a chokehold, and it lasted for a prolonged time. Green will miss five games because of the incident.

2. Draymond Green stomps on Domantas Sabonis

The entire sequence between Domantas Sabonis and Draymond Green from my point of view of the stomp to the abdomen of Domas, leading up to Green's ejection. As well as Green taunting Golden 1 Center. pic.twitter.com/aMHqEmcVNK — Sean Cunningham (@SeanCunningham) April 18, 2023

Prior to his incident with Gobert, Draymond Green's actions against Domantas Sabonis in last year's playoffs were his most recent egregious incident. It was also one that resulted in a suspension. When Sabonis fell towards Green's feet, the Warriors power forward stomped on the Sacramento Kings' star for grabbing his leg. It was an overly aggressive stomp as well, and resulted in Green being suspended as a repeat offender of excessive and over-the-top actions.

1. Draymond Green punches Jordan Poole

The chemistry between Jordan Poole and the rest of the Golden State Warriors was never there. That doesn't give someone the right to sucker punch someone, though, especially not their own teammate. Details are still a little murky on what led Draymond Green to punch Jordan Poole, but it is evident that the Warriors never truly recovered from that incident.