Klay Thompson has a renewed mindset moving forward

Klay Thompson has been going through a roller coaster of a season for the Golden State Warriors. On some nights, his feared shooting stroke is causing damage to opponents. On others, however, the five-time All-Star struggles to find the bottom of the net.

Recently, Thompson revealed that he had an eye-opening conversation with head coach Steve Kerr on enjoying the final chapter of his career and being grateful for all the basketball experiences his career had granted.

“Steve and I actually had a great conversation yesterday,” Thompson said, as per The Athletic's Anthony Slater. “And that helped me relax a lot. Sometimes I forget just how successful and how lucky I've been to be a part of championship teams and All-Star games and gold medals. When you want to get back to that level so badly it can get in your own way. Rather than forcing it, we had a conversation about just enjoying this last chapter of my career and how lucky I truly am to still be playing this game.”

Pretty revealing Klay Thompson postgame soundbite about a conversation he had with Steve Kerr yesterday regarding the need to improve his negative energy, be a better mentor and enjoy the last chapter of his career rather than obsess over stats/performance pic.twitter.com/a9wIxhnkGh — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) January 3, 2024

Thompson's current season with the Warriors

Thompson is currently averaging 16.7 points per game, a far drop compared to his past 20-point average seasons. His struggles have been highlighted by his late-game benching against the Phoenix Suns back on December 12, where the 33-year-old finished with just seven points.

While Thompson may have had a six-game hot streak during the middle of December where he averaged 25.7 points, the momentum died down, as Thompson hasn't produced a 20-point game during the Warriors' last four outings.

However, the Warriors gunner isn't too focused on the negatives.

“He (Kerr) helped me realize that if I do have negative energy…how that affects a team in a poor manner. So we had a great conversation that just helped me change my whole mindset,” he added.

Knowing how he can explode for an outside shooting barrage at any moment, Klay Thompson is one who should never be counted out, especially now with a renewed state of mind.