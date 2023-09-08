NBA players tend to get contracts after huge performances in their careers. This can even span longer for core players in dynasties like the Golden State Warriors. But, this may raise some eyebrows from fans as they subjectively infer that some are not worth the cash. Klay Thompson recently got this undesirable nod from a social media page. Amazingly, his former teammate and now Utah Jazz player Juan Toscano-Anderson came to his aid.

Klay Thompson has done a lot for the Warriors. He has been the right-hand man of Stephen Curry for a long while. It comes as no surprise that the franchise would want to repay his loyalty and sacrifices to the team. More than that, the team still believes that Klay could make a huge jump back into All-Star form. Unfortunately, other NBA fans disagree with this sentiment. This put Thompson on an odd ‘most overpaid athletes of all-time list.

He was ranked at the third spot behind Gordon Hayward and John Wall. Tyson Chandler, Juwan Howard, Kevin Love, and Dikembe Mutombo were also there with the Warriors legend. This was not at all appreciated by Klay's former teammate, Juan Toscano-Anderson. He quickly responded to the circulating post on X.

“Y’all really put a 4-time champ on an “overpaid” list … I hate the internet man,” the Jazz winger wrote.

Y’all really put a 4 time champ on an “overpaid” list … I hate the internet man😂😂😂 https://t.co/2BmlvuoPXG — Juan Toscano Anderson (@juanonjuan10) September 6, 2023

There are some things that may irk fans when it comes to the style of play Klay uses. But, calling him overpaid might be too much and uncalled for given all that he has done for the Warriors.