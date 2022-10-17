To say that Golden State Warriors superstar Klay Thompson has beef with Ronnie 2K would be a clear understatement at this point. The five-time All-Star was incensed by the fact that he received an 88 3-point rating on NBA 2K23, and he hasn’t been shy about letting his feelings known about it.

On Monday, the Warriors star caught wind of a Ronnie 2K interview on ESPN. Thompson wasn’t at all pleased about it and he decided to blast the network for their decision to give this dude some air time (h/t ClutchPoints on Twitter):

“Y’all really interviewed this clown? I thought NBA on ESPN meant coverage of the best athletes in the world? Not interviewing a promoter ….Do better ESPN,” Thompson wrote in his comment.

"Y'all really interviewed this clown?" Klay Thompson was not a fan of ESPN having Ronnie 2K on to talk NBA 2K23 😬 pic.twitter.com/FvfW8Ojd2l — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 17, 2022

That’s savage.

Ronnie 2K’s interview went viral after he made a shocking revelation about players offering bribes in order to improve their own 2K ratings. Thompson couldn’t care less about the promoter’s truth bomb, however. All Klay is worried about is the fact that ESPN dropped the ball when they decided to give Ronnie 2K some time in the limelight — at least from Thompson’s own point of view.

Then again, there’s no denying that for the most part, people listen to what Ronnie 2K has to say, especially when it pertains to matters as controversial as his recent bribery allegations. Unfortunately for the Warriors shooting guard, this is just the harsh reality he will have to live with. Klay Thompson does have a platform, though, and it is clear that he’s more than willing to use the same to constantly troll Ronnie 2K.