Klay Thompson’s status for Warriors’ opening night gets crucial update from Steve Kerr

Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson has been absent in the team’s preseason games this season, a situation that has raised concerns about his status for the 2022-23 opening night a couple of week from now. Steve Kerr, however, has some encouraging news on that end.

According to Kerr, there is some optimism about Thompson’s availability come their season opener against the Los Angeles Lakers. While he is not 100 percent guaranteeing it, he did note that all signs are “positive” towards him suiting up. The Warriors coach also shared his hope that the other half of the Splash Bros. will be able to play in their final preseason game against the Denver Nuggets.

“I think he’ll be ready opening night,” Kerr said, per Kerith Burke of NBC Sports.

This is definitely good news for the Warriors, especially after Klay Thompson didn’t feature for the team in their Japan games. At the time, Steve Kerr said the veteran guard was “not quite ready to play.”

Thompson is not injured in any way, but since it is the first full summer he had to prepare for a season in three years, the Warriors are taking a cautious approach. As Burke further noted in her reporting, Thompson held back in summer workouts because of “mental block.”

It certainly looks like Thompson will be fine despite his lack of workouts. It would be great if he can play for the Dubs in at least one preseason game before the 2022-23 campaign kicks off, but regardless of what he opts to do, the more important thing is he’s mentally ready as well.