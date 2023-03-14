ClutchPoints Senior Editor for NBA and NFL coverage. You can also find my work on SB Nation's Washington Wizards site, Bullets Forever.

From Splash Brothers to Wright Brothers? Well, not quite. Though the Golden State Warriors were certainly flying high after their 123-112 win over the Phoenix Suns on Monday night.

The win had both Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson in a good mood, as the two seemed to be having a fun time during the postgame press conference. With Curry answering a question, Thompson made him a paper plane that drew a rather hearty “respect” reaction and smirk from Steph.

Klay made Steph a paper airplane 💙😂 pic.twitter.com/HGsH4tzB30 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 14, 2023

The paper planes weren’t just for show. The Warriors stars put their flyers to the test as they made it a contest to see which one would fly more accurately.

Just brothers throwing paper airplanes ✈️🤣 pic.twitter.com/sMJr1AHSo8 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 14, 2023

While it initially sounded like Stephen Curry’s attempt went poorly, Klay Thompson’s toss got him to claim that he “might’ve won that one”. Without any video evidence, there’s no way to know for sure.

Thompson did manage to outproduce Curry in their win against the Suns. Klay tallied 38 points, doubling up Steph in both field goals (14 to 7) and three-pointers made (8 to 4).

It was a critical win given the teams’ spots in the standings. The Warriors currently sit just a game and a half back of the Suns for the 4-seed in the West, which would offer home-court advantage in the first-round of the NBA playoffs. The two teams could very well face off in a 4-5 matchup, making the result Monday that much more valuable.

The Suns own the season series 3-1, meaning Golden State would need to be a full game ahead to overtake them.